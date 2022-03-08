Joplin police officer killed, 2 others injured after shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – A Joplin police officer has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Two other officers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Police said the officers attempted to take a suspect into custody, but he shot two of the officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot. The suspect fired shots again and injured another officer. Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him. The suspect is dead.

A press conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday with further updates.

