Josh Duhamel joins cast in Pam Hupp true-crime series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Actress Renée Zellweger will star as Pam Hupp in a miniseries based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. We are learning more about the people starring along with Zellweger in the show called “The Thing About Pam”.

It is a six-episode show based on the Missouri case that FOX 2 investigative reporter Chris Hayes broke a decade ago. Dateline has turned it into a series of specials and a podcast.

There are still not a lot of details out about the show but Deadline.com is reporting new information about the show’s cast.

The site says Katy Mixon, known for her work in “American Housewife” and “Mike & Molly” will play Betsey Faria. Josh Duhamel is playing Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney for Faria’s husband Russ.

Also, Judy Greer, known for “13 Going on 30” and “Jurrasic World”, is reportedly playing Leah Askey, the former Lincoln County prosecutor who tried Faria twice for his wife’s murder.

Deadline.com is also reporting that pre-production for the movie has been put on hold due to Hurricane Ida. The work had been going on in New Orleans with filming slated to start on September 8.

Betsy Faria was stabbed to death at her home in December 2011. Her husband, Russ, was convicted in 2013 for the murder after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation used Hupp as a star witness.

Russ Faria was found not guilty in a second trial in 2015. The second trial revealed all of the evidence in the murder of Russ’ wife, including evidence—and motive—pointing to Hupp as the possible killer.

In 2016, Hupp shot and killed Louis Gumpenberger in a plot to deflect the heat she was feeling from law enforcement outside of Lincoln County. Federal investigators were looking into Hupp.

In June 2019, Hupp submitted an Alford plea to avoid the death penalty in the Gumbpenberger case. She admitted that the state of Missouri had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder. She shot him to death in her home.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence in a Missouri state prison.