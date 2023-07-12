WASHINGTON – Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley announced a plan Wednesday that would pay anyone dealing with severe health consequences due to to radioactive contamination in the St. Louis region.

On Wednesday, Hawley said he intends to file new legislation in Congress that would fund victims who contracted cancer or suffered an autoimmune virus or a genetic disorder because of radioactive contamination.

Hawley’s announcement comes shortly after a new report surfaced suggesting that the federal government downplayed and failed to fully investigate the risks of nuclear waste contamination that stemmed from the Manhattan Project in St. Louis County.

The issue was also brought to national attention last year when environmental investigation consultants pointed out radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary School in north county last year. Three reports from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deemed the school “safe” amid prolonged concerns.

Hawley has introduced several pieces of legislation to prompt cleanup since last year, but he says more action is needed.

“The people of St. Louis have borne the burden of [the Manhattan Project] — and now it’s time for their government to make it right. What needs to happen is this: The federal government needs to pay,” Hawley said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “We should act and act swiftly to provide remediation, to provide support for every member of this community who suffered because of the actions of the federal government.”

It’s unclear what exactly the legislation might tackle or how victims might be paid, but Hawley said the legislation is meant to “provide justice” for those suffering most.

Hawley previously sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden saying, “I will wait no longer,” for action to clean up Jana Elementary and surrounding grounds. He also called for the president to declare a federal emergency over the radioactive contamination, though that was never authorized.

Hawley and Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush have previously worked in tandem on legislation to combat radioactive contamination.