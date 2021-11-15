Journey is coming to St. Louis with Billy Idol in 2022; Tickets on sale this week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Journey performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Don’t Stop Believin’ that you will have a good time at the Enterprise Center on Monday, March 22, 2022. Classic rock legends Journey is coming with special guests Billy Idol. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. and prices range from $42-$122.

St. Louis is one of the stops on the band’s 40 city tour. You can see Billy Idol during all concert dates and Toto joins the tour on April 7.

Journey is also releasing a new album called Freedom in 2022. You will likely be able to hear some of their new tracks along with their classics like “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and more.

FREEDOM TOUR 2022 DATES

With Very Special Guest BILLY IDOL Tuesday, February 22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Wednesday, February 23 Philadelphia, PA** Wells Fargo Center Friday, February 25 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Sunday, February 27 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Monday, February 28 Boston, MA TD Garden Wednesday, March 2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Saturday, March 5 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre Monday, March 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Tuesday, March 8 Albany, NY Times Union Center Saturday, March 12 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Monday, March 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, March 16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Thursday, March 17 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Saturday, March 19 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena Monday, March 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Thursday, March 24 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena Sunday, March 27 Portland, OR Moda Center Monday, March 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Thursday, March 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Friday, April 1 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Monday, April 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Tuesday, April 5 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center With Very Special Guest TOTO Thursday, April 7 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego Saturday, April 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Monday, April 11 Denver, CO Ball Arena Wednesday, April 13 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Friday, April 15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Wednesday, April 20 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Thursday, April 21 Orlando, FL Amway Center Sunday, April 24 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Monday, April 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Wednesday, April 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thursday, April 28 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Saturday, April 30 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Monday, May 2 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Wednesday, May 4 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Thursday, May 5 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday, May 7 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Monday, May 9 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Wednesday, May 11 Hartford, CT XL Center

**On sale at 9am ET

LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY (on-sale now)

DATE VENUE Wednesday, December 1 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Thursday, December 2 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Tuesday, December 7 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Wednesday, December 8 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Friday, December 10 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Saturday, December 11 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Thursday, December 18 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas –with Special Symphony Performance