ST. LOUIS – A sixth grade teacher at Westview Middle School has been named Riverview Gardens School District’s ‘Teacher of The Year.’

Juanita Shaw has been a teacher at Westview Middle for four years. She got her bachelor’s in elementary education at Harris-Stowe and her master’s from the University of Phoenix.

Riverview Gardens’ Superintendent, Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams, shared that Shaw is “A motivated, highly skilled instructor, and an exemplary role model for the Westview scholars.”