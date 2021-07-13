Judge approves settlement in Columbia, Mo. Waffle House shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A judge has approved a settlement with the family of a man killed in a shooting at a Waffle House in Columbia.

The terms of the settlement between Waffle House, security company Signal 88, and the family of Anthony Warren are not public.

A judge approved the settlement on Monday. A motion filed in the case says the agreement includes structured settlements for Warren’s three children.

A security guard shot Warren after a fight broke out at the Waffle House on New Year’s Day 2018. Warren was not involved in the fight that prompted the shooting. Warren’s family argued the security guard was incompetent.