Judge denies Al Watkins’ ‘QAnon Shaman’ client release to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has rejected Clayton lawyer Al Watkins’ request to have the man known as the “QAnon Shaman” released from jail and housed in St. Louis.

The Post-Dispatch reported the judge denied Watkins’ request because he didn’t present any new information that would have a “material bearing” on whether Jacob Chansley was a flight risk if he were released from jail.

Chansley is one of four Capitol defendants represented by Watkins. He has pleaded not guilty to two felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol attack.

Watkins asked for Chansley’s release to St. Louis on Wednesday, June 30, and he cited Chansley’s mental health issues as the reason for the move.