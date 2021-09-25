Judge denies special prosecutor request for murder case of retired St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney released a statement on Judge Stelzer’s denied motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the murder case of retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Dorn.

Dorn was shot to death in June of last year while protecting Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on MLK Drive near Sarah Street in north St. Louis. He was 77.

“We are disappointed that Judge Stelzer chose to use his judicial discretion to deny the people of the city of St. Louis the option of following prior precedent, which has included utilizing qualified prosecution resources of neighboring jurisdictions to address city prosecution needs,” St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement.

“During this unprecedented pandemic, we have remained focused on public safety and will continue to meet our duty to fairly and effectively prosecute cases.”

Dorn served 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and later served as chief of the Moline Acres Police Department.

Dorn was a friend of the shop owner and would check on the place when burglar alarms were set off.