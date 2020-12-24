Judge denies temporary restraining orders after two St. Charles County bars sue over restrictions

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The owner of Tony’s on Main Street in St. Charles and one of the owners of Shamrock’s Pub n Grill in St. Peters filed a lawsuit alleging the COVID-19 restrictions declared by the county are unreasonable.

“The goal of the lawsuit is to have this order rescinded or to be declared by a court to be void because it’s arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable,” Daniel Goldberg, the attorney representing the two bar owners, said. “We just want a level playing field.”

The suit is filed against St. Charles County, the city of St. Charles, and county health Demetrius Chapman.

The lawsuit reads: “On November 24, 2020, and after many months of taking no action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in business establishments in St. Charles County,” the director of the Department of Public Health “issued a bizarre and ‘non-sensical Public Health Emergency Order’ in which he immediately, and without notice, ordered bars, restaurants, and nightclubs which serve alcohol to close at 11:00 p.m.”

The suit also says it is Chapman’s “premise that is now necessary to close Plaintiff’s businesses at the magical hour of 11:00 p.m. to stop the spread of Covid-19, while at the same time allowing restaurants such as Denny’s or Waffle house to remain open twenty-four (24) hours a day because those establishments arguably do not facilitate the spread of Covid-19, is flawed, and has no factual or scientific basis.”

The suit also names Ameristar Casino. “Ameristar continues to sell alcohol on its gaming floor after 11.

“The big elephant in the room is the casino, Ameristar Casino, they continue to be able to serve alcohol past 11:00 until 3:00 in the morning,” said Kyle Dent, co-owner of Shamrock’s Pub and Grill.

“Somebody shouldn’t be able to leave this place or Kyle’s place and go down to the casino at the expense of this place, or leave this place and go up to Denny’s and get a hamburger,” Goldberg said.

Ameristar’s parent company, Boyd Gaming, did not have a comment on this lawsuit.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement in response to the lawsuit:

“The Director of Public Health is well within his authority to execute this order. Its purpose is not to keep people out of bars and restaurants entirely, as other jurisdictions have ordered but is to keep them from flocking to St. Charles County after they are barred from other areas. We are doing this for the health of the community in order to stop the spread of this horrible virus. “Normally, this situation would be great for business, but in the midst of this pandemic, it is extremely bad for health. We need to make certain that St. Charles County is not a magnet for those who want to stay out late and party in groups. As I have said before, the economy, education, and the health of our citizens are all important as we make decisions regarding COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. St. Charles County is working hard to keep our businesses open, keep our kids in school, and keep all of us out of the hospital. We need everyone’s help to stop the rise of positive cases.”

There is a preliminary injuction hearing for this suit set for January 8.