Restraining order against St. Louis County mask mandate extended

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County judge has extended the temporary restraining order of the St. Louis County mask mandate for another two days on Tuesday after it was put in place two weeks ago.

The judge ordered St. Louis County officials and the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to meet and find a compromise before they report back to court Wednesday morning.

The judge hinted at coming up with a “very strong” mask “recommendation” as opposed to an “order.”

The St. Louis County Council is also meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

This order was put in place in St. Louis City and St. Louis County at the end of July. Shortly after, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 to end the mandate. County officials hoped it would be reinstated by the court Tuesday morning.

The County Council originally voted to end the mandate blaming County Executive Dr. Sam Page for not consulting them first. The following day Page said the mandate was still in effect.

County Council Member Tim Fitch led the effort to repeal the mandate. Fitch said Page violated a new state law when he enacted the order, but Page says he did nothing wrong.