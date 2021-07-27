Judge gives life sentences to Missouri man to protect the rest of society

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Friday, July 23, Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier gave a Springfield man two consecutive life sentences after a 2019 shooting.

Court records say 33-year-old Kwaim Stenson was sentenced to life for each of two counts of first-degree assault, 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon, and ten years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The two assault charges will run consecutive, and the other charges will run concurrently with that.

Stenson was arrested and charged after two shootings in June 2019. According to court documents, on June 22, 2019, Greene County deputies responded to a report that a man had been shot while walking on the Frisco Highline Trail near Willard.

According to a Probable Cause Statement from the Greene County SHeriff’s Office, the caller stated Stenson shot the man while driving in a white passenger car. Authorities said that car matched the description of a white car involved in a shooting in Springfield right before this incident.

Police say in the Springfield shooting, Stenson fired a gun out of the passenger window and shot a bicyclist. The man shot at the Frisco Trail was sent a man to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for damage to his colon, intestines, and liver.

The man’s fiance on the trail told deputies they were walking along the trail when they saw Stenson’s car on the trail, they thought it was odd since vehicles are not allowed on the trail. Later that day, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Stenson’s vehicle at a convenience store near Fair Play, Missouri.

The deputy was able to arrest Stenson and found two fully loaded magazines with 9mm rounds, a holster for a Glock-style handgun, a large bowie knife, and a bag of loose ammunition on him. IN his vehicle, deputies found a 9mm Glock handgun, more magazines, and other items.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, both shooting victims survived and spoke at Friday’s hearing, saying they still live in almost constant fear.

The News-Leader says Judge Cordonnier emphasized that Stenson did not show remorse, take responsibility for his actions, or offer any insight into his motive for shooting out of his vehicle at strangers while he drove through north Springfield and into unincorporated Greene County.

Judge Cordonnier said the only thing he could achieve was “restraint” — keeping Stenson locked up to protect the rest of society.