Judge rejects Missouri’s residency rule for medical marijuana

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Missouri’s requirement that a majority of the owners of companies that dispense, grow, or manufacture marijuana must be state residents.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey last week ordered a permanent injunction against the residency requirement. She had issued a temporary injunction against the rule in June. Missouri voters approved creation of a medical marijuana industry in the state in 2018.

One of the regulations required that state-licensed marijuana cultivation plants, dispensaries, and manufacturing facilities must be at least 51% owned by Missouri residents.

The rule was challenged by a Pennsylvania-based investor, who argued it violated the U.S. Constitution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News