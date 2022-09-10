JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A judge rules that the recreational marijuana petition will stay on the Missouri ballot in November. A woman was suing to remove the measure. A Cole County judge has ruled in favor of the Missouri secretary of state.

The plaintiff had argued that supporters of recreational marijuana had not gathered enough voter signatures. The ruling stated the judge determined the signatures gathered were valid in six of Missouri’s eight districts. The judge added that the plaintiff did not provide sufficient evidence she is a citizen.