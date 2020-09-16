Judge sentences St. Louis man to federal prison for 12 robberies

ST. LOUIS – A 39-year-old St. Louis man will spend the next 18 years in prison after admitting to robbing a dozen businesses over a seven-month span.

According to the office of US Attorney Jeff Jensen, Justin McGee either robbed the businesses at gunpoint or implied he had a weapon.

McGee targeted mobile phone businesses, game stores, and other businesses in his crime spree, prosecutors said.

The robberies occurred between September 12, 2018 and April 7, 2019.

McGee pleaded guilty to the robberies in February 2020.