ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A St. Louis County judge is expected to make a decision Monday on whether a rule restricting gender-affirming care for transgender kids and adults in Missouri can take effect.

The case is before Judge Ellen Ribaudo at the St. Louis County Courthouse. She is the judge we expect a ruling from Monday.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is pushing for the restrictions, but several plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit looking to stop the rules from being enforced.

Bailey says the emergency order is a way to shield minors from what he describes as “experimental medical treatments,” though puberty blockers and sex hormones have been prescribed for years.

The lawsuit against the order claims that Bailey went around the GOP led legislature in Jefferson City and acted beyond his authority in trying to regulate gender-affirming care using Missouri’s consumer protection laws.

That suit was filed by Transgender Missourians and Health Care Providers. The order was originally supposed to go into effect last Thursday. However, judge Ribaudo delayed the implementation of it last Wednesday until Monday at 5:00 p.m.

Ribaudo explained last week that she wanted more time to rule on the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order blocking the rules from going forward.

At least 13 states have enacted bans on gender-affirming care for minors, but the effort in Missouri represents the first time that a state has tried to impose such restrictions on transgender adult as well as kids. That makes the potential Missouri rule a first of its kind in the country.

We are expecting a ruling from Ribaudo in the case sometime before 5:00 p.m.