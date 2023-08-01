ST. LOUIS — Morning commuters will be hearing a familiar voice on another radio station soon. Julie Tristan has been offered her own show on Y98’s sister-station 102.5 FM KEZK. Julie & Friends starts on August 8 and will be on from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Julie & Friends” will be a positive & fun way to start your day with music from the 80s & today along with talk about pop culture, what’s Trending, I’ll teach you how to bring more joy into your life & all sorts of fun surprises!” Tristan says in an Instagram post.

The radio stations are owned by the same group. So, you will still be able to listen to Tristan from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Y98.