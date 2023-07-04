ST. LOUIS – St. Louis and the nation celebrate this Independence Day, and the big events leading up to Tuesday night’s fireworks.

Happy birthday, America! The country is 247 years old, and the St. Louis area is celebrating Tuesday. It’s a full day of parties, parades, and fireworks.

America’s Birthday Parade rolls through downtown St. Louis starting at 10:00 a.m. It’s the 140th year for the parade down Market Street.

This year’s theme is ‘America the Beautiful.’ It will feature two dozen floats, more than a dozen marching bands, and the ever-popular giant balloons.

Webster Groves got things going Monday with their Children’s Pet Parade. Pets of all kinds came out Monday night to parade around in costumes with their owners. Awards were given out in several categories, including ‘Best Costume’ and ‘Best Trick’.

Then, the Webster Groves Community Days Parade is at 10:00 a.m. More parades are also happening Tuesday in St. Charles, O’Fallon, Missouri, Ferguson, and Wentzville.

The St. Charles Riverfest continues Tuesday with live music, food and drinks, children’s activities, and a carnival it wraps up with fireworks Tuesday night.

Ferguson has a similar family-friendly celebration Tuesday at the January-Wabash Memorial Park also ending with fireworks. There’s also music and fireworks Tuesday evening in Florissant.

The O’Fallon Missouri Heritage and Freedom Fest continues Tuesday. The rock group ’38 Special’ takes the main stage Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. followed by the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Ballpark Village is hosting a free music starting at 5:30 p.m., and the Gateway Arch is hosting a unique holiday event in the middle of the day. It’s a 1860s ‘4th of July Ball,’ with history performers, music, and a recitation of the Declaration of Independence.

It wouldn’t be the 4thof July without fireworks. The city of Alton hosts its big fireworks display every year on July 3. Monday night was no exception.

In downtown St. Louis, Fair St. Louis is still hosting the big fireworks display along the St. Louis Riverfront Tuesday night.

If you can’t make it down there, you can watch the spectacular display live on FOX 2. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX will bring you the fireworks show Tuesday night during FOX 2 News at 9.

The display will be accompanied by patriotic music.