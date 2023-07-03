ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Independence Day may not be until Tuesday, but some July 4th events and activities are already in full swing.

While a handful of Independence Day celebrations got cancelled over the weekend because of power outages and other storm damage, here’s a break down on a couple things going on Monday in St. Charles County.

O’Fallon is holding its ‘Heritage and Freedom Fest’ Monday and Tuesday. On Monday night, they’ll be hosting a tribute to America’s fallen heroes with a memorial flag made up of more than 7,000 dog tags and 50 gold stars.

‘Country Night’ starts at 4:00 p.m. out at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex on T.R. Hughes Boulevard. Country singer Chris Lane is headlining.

Tuesday is also the day of the Heritage and Freedom Fest Parade. The parade draws in thousands of people each year, and kicks off at 9:30 a.m. The parade route starts at the corner of Main Street and Civic Park Drive. It’ll end at T.R. Hughes Boulevard near the festival grounds, where there will be carnival rides, vendors, and games.

It’s also ‘Rock Night.’ ’38 Special’ will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. There will be fireworks shows Monday and Tuesday night. They start at 10:15 p.m. Monday and 9:30 p.m. Tuedsay.

St. Charles is also celebrating the 4th with its annual Riverfest. There’ll be live music, a magic show, a carnival, and of course, fireworks.

There will also be performances from popular regional bands, and there’ll also be a performance by the St. Charles Municipal Band.

The Riverfest runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The firework display will be on July 4th at 9:20 p.m. Parking is available at the Lewis and Clark Boat House lot, City Hall’s parking garage, and along Main Street, Second Street, and Water Street.

If you plan on staying inside this 4th of July, you can watch that show live, on FOX2Now.com. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX will bring you the sights and sounds live during FOX 2 News at 9.