Jump start your day with free coffee at Panera

ST. LOUIS – Panera Bread has announced that they will be giving free coffee to parents and caregivers on Sept. 29, National Coffee Day.

Just let the cashier know that you’re a parent or caregiver and you can receive free coffee all day.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” says Eduardo Luz, Panera’s Chief Brand & Concept Officer.

Panera says that in a recent survey they found that approximately 50% of parents need more than one cup of coffee, and one in 10 drink more than four in a day.

They also have a unlimited coffee subscription, for $8.99 a month you can get unlimited coffee everyday. Those who sign up before Oct. 1 will receive free coffee for the first three months.