ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Monday is Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the effective end of slavery in the U.S. across the country events are taking place to mark the day.

A lot of Juneteenth related events are taking place around St. Louis Monday. One of the first events of the day starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Gateway Arch. There will be several speakers and discussions focusing on African-American history in the country. Also at 9:00 a.m., a breakfast with African music is planned at The Heights on Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights.

At 11:00 a.m., a parade is scheduled to take place in north county at the Boys and Girls Club on West Florissant Avenue. Congresswoman Cori Bush is slated to take part in Monday morning’s parade. She is also scheduled to be at the second annual ‘free-dome’; celebration at 1:00 p.m. in Fairground Park.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and its ‘in-unison’ choir present a free live concert Monday. It will be at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Chesterfield on Wild Horse Creek Road.

Also on the music front, the ‘Black Woodstock Foundation’ hosts its third annual festival from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. That will feature live music and more than 50 vendors from black-owned businesses. It’s at the East. St. Louis Community Park on State Street.

Here are some other Juneteenth events taking place Monday:

The “People’s Plan Coalition” hosts at Juneteenth cookout Monday at noon at St. John’s Church on North Grand. The National Black MBA Association of St. Louis hosts a walk through history in downtown St. Louis starting at 1:00 p.m. at Keiner Plaza.

The day wraps up with the 86th annual Freedom Fund Dinner hosted by the St. Louis County branch of the NAACP. it’ is tonight at seven’s at 7:00 p.m. at The Marriott Grand Hotel downtown.