Juneteenth now recognized as official holiday in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Beginning this year, Juneteenth will be added to St. Louis County’s calendar as an official holiday by the Civil Service Commission.
Juneteenth (June 19) marks the anniversary and the end of slavery in the United States.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page closed county offices in 2020 in observance of Juneteenth. Page promised to ask the Civil Service Commission to make it a standing holiday on the official county calendar for the future.
The request was approved.
“Last year, as our country responded to the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd,
Juneteenth took on a greater meaning and received greater awareness,” Page said. “I heard from many of our employees and residents about what the day means to them. I am pleased to announce today that the Civil Service Commission voted to make Juneteenth an official county holiday.”