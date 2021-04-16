Junior high school being investigated for inappropriate searches of female students

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Authorities are looking into allegations that staff members physically searched female students for vaping devices at St. Clair Junior High School in St. Clair, Missouri.

The claims have so far been unsubstantiated, according to police.

The allegations surfaced in SnapChat exchanges among the students, parents told FOX 2. In one message, a girl says she had to “lift out her bra a little – if nothing fell out I was good.”

Another girl writes, “I want to know why girls have do this. It’s disgusting.” Another writes, “if they call you up to the office to get searched, refuse, and keep fighting…”

Seventh-grader Taylor Parsley spoke to FOX 2 with her mother’s permission. She was one of three girls called to the school office Friday for wearing t-shirts with the message, “Girls Aren’t Objects,” written on them, in objection to the alleged searches.

“We just wanted to get the message around, you know,” she said. “Stick up for what we believe in.”

The girls were allowed to continue to wear the shirts.

At least five girls claim they’ve been physically searched for vaping devices, she said.

Bev Pruitt, a parent of a seventh-grader, has kept her daughter home since she heard about the allegations a couple of days ago.

The SnapChat messages had been forwarded to school authorities, she said.

“I believe the incidents may have occurred in some form … based on more than one girl, the stories aren’t identical, and they don’t necessarily come from the same friend group, that something is going on,” she said. “My experience tells me children typically don’t lie about things like that.”

Any searches of that type would violate district policy, said superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruze; so much so, he wanted the investigation handled from outside of the district and called in St. Clair Police.

Police have found nothing inappropriate in staff actions under the district’s search policy, according to a statement released by Dr. Kruse. He cited “rumors and false information” being shared within the district community.

No students had directly come forward with an allegation police said.

One student making claims on social media now admits there was no search; that she was mad for having to turn over a vaping device, said school resource officer Det. Sergeant Jim Wells.

“As a community, we need to hold them to that standard to say, ‘Hey, there are allegations. Whether they’re true or not, you need to address them. You need to make sure they’re taken care of. You need to make sure our kids are safe’,” Pruitt said.

She wants authorities to look into allegations from every girl.

Kruze said if there was any hint of wrongdoing by staff, he’d act.

The investigation remains open and police encourage anyone with information or an allegation to come forward.