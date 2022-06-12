SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted in a road rage killing after jurors rejected defense arguments that she suffered from cough syrup-induced psychosis.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors found 50-year-old Elizabeth McKeown guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster.

Police say McKeown was on the way to the bank to make a car payment in November 2018 when she rear-ended Foster because Foster wasn’t driving fast enough. When Foster exited her vehicle and called 911 to report the crash, police say McKeown backed up, then ran over Foster.

Prosecutors described what happened as a “brutal murder.”