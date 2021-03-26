Jurors to continue deliberating Monday in St. Louis police beating trial

ST. LOUIS – Jurors have gone home for the weekend after more than 6 hours of deliberating. The fates of St. Louis Police officers, 1 current and 2 no longer with the department, will soon be decided for their alleged roles in beating a St. Louis Police detective they thought was a protester.

Jurors are considering a recording of undercover detective, Luther Hall’s, live stream feed of the beating along with text messages in which now-former officers Dustin Boone and Chris Myers mention their regrets about the beating.

There are also photos of Hall being detained by police on a curb at 14th and Olive in Downtown St. Louis after Hall was beaten.

Hall was left with a pinkie-sized hole in his lip and needed spinal fusion surgery in his neck.

Current officer Korte, Boone, and Myers face prison time if convicted of depriving Hall of his civil rights.

Myers is also charged with destroying evidence by allegedly smashing Hall’s phone. Korte is also charged with allegedly lying to the FBI.

The vast majority of testimonies against the defendants has come from fellow police officers.

Hall was beaten during the protests of September 2017 after former St. Louis Police officer, Jason Stockley, was acquitted in a murder case.

Hall was working undercover, tracking protesters’ activities.

Defense attorneys say in spite of all of the photo and video evidence, nothing shows the three officers had a role in the beating. They say the prosecution is based on speculation, lies, and innuendo.

They also point out the two, now-former officers known to have played a role in the beating for certain have already pleaded guilty: Randy Hays to beating Hall and Bailey Coletta to perjury.

Jurors will be back in federal court Monday morning to resume deliberations.