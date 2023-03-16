ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury awards $15 million to the mother of a man who drowned in the Mississippi River.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, back in 2019, 22-year-old Casey Redmond was working for Osage Marine Services when he and a supervisor were called to service a barge which was littered with debris and not equipped with non-slip coating.

That’s when Redmond slipped and fell into the Mississippi and drowned. His body was never found.

Prosecutors claim Osage Marine Services didn’t make sure the barge was clean or safe, and didn’t try to rescue Redmond after he fell. This is the second time in recent years the company was ordered to pay millions over a drowning.