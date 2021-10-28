Jury convicts St. Louis County man for killing unarmed, intoxicated man

CLAYTON, Mo. – The commotion of an intoxicated man inadvertently led to his murder in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, a St. Louis County jury convicted the individual responsible for his death.

Prosecutors said Thomas Clement shot Larry Neal Jr. eight times in the overnight hours of July 7, at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive in Florissant.

During the trial, prosecutors said Neal tripped on a barbecue while walking in the apartment complex’s breezeway and bumped into a door. Neal was drunk at the time and a friend was helping him back to an apartment following a child’s birthday party.

As the two men went up a stairway, Clement came out of an apartment with a gun in his hand. He yelled something at Neal while displaying the weapon.

Clement and Neal exchanged words, prompting Neal to turn around and walk back down the stairwell landing toward Clement.

Prosecutors said Clement fired 10 shots at Neal, who was unarmed. The first shot was fired while Neal was still on the stairwell.

Neal was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead. He was 31.

Clement was found guilty of first-degree murder. He faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced on Dec. 3.

FILE – Thomas Clement, circa July 2019