KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A federal grand jury convicted a St. Louis man on Tuesday for attempting to travel with more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said Cregg Matthews, 56, was traveling by bus from Los Angeles to St. Louis on March 9, 2019. The bus had stopped at Kansas City, Missouri, bus station that evening and police were conducting routine drug searches at the terminal.

Police brought a K9 unit to assist in checking buses for narcotics or other illegal materials.

The K9 unit alerted officers to Matthews’ suitcase, which was in the overhead bin above his seat on the bus. Matthews was carrying a black bag when approached by police, and the K9 unit alerted officers to something peculiar about that bag as well.

Police searched the black bag and found 10 one-pound bundles of methamphetamine and some marijuana. Matthews’ suitcase contained 16 bundles of methamphetamine, weighing a total of 21.6 pounds.

Police and prosecutors did not indicate where Matthews obtained the methamphetamine.

Matthews was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Under federal law, Matthews faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison without parole and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the United States Probation Office completes a pre-sentence investigation.