ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury rendered a guilty verdict on Saturday against a man for the Aug. 2021 murder of a 26-year-old woman, but was deadlocked on two additional murder charges.

Prinshun McClain, 19, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Victoria Manisco.

St. Louis police found Manisco dead on a porch in the 1100 block of Dover Place at about 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2021. Homicide detectives believe Manisco was killed just before 11 p.m. the night prior.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter, Da’Nilya Edwards, were found dead in an apartment in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street around 3 p.m. on Aug. 11. Detectives said the victims were tied up and shot.

McClain was apprehended the next day in Granite City, Illinois, with the help of local authorities.

At the time, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged McClain with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, and four counts of armed criminal action.

Jurors could not return a unanimous verdict for the murders of Bankhead and Edwards. As a result, Judge Red Burlison declared a mistrial on those charges.

McClain will be sentenced on Dec. 19, 2022 for the Manisco killing. The other counts against McClain are still pending.

