ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man is on trial for being accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her mother almost four years ago.

The jury selection began Tuesday in St. Charles County. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said they will seek the death penalty for Richard Emery in this trial. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and facing charges on other crimes.

Emery is accused of killing 39-year-old Kate Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan, 8-year-old Joe, and 61-year-old Jane Mockel.

FOX 2 reported on the tragedy which happened in 2018 just days after Christmas.

“What were you thinking? You had it made. She would’ve bought you anything that you wanted and was, then you do this,” said Frederick Moeckel, the victim’s relative. “We wrestled with why or what. There is no real reason. Nothing that could justify. This especially the kids. You don’t shoot kids.”

In 2018, prosecutors said Emery was living in the home where the shooting occurred. Police had never been called to the home prior to the incident.

“These crimes exemplify something that exists in any community, anywhere across the country,” said Tim Lomar, St. Charles County prosecuting attorney. “These were domestic violence in nature, this one, in particular, is the worst example of domestic violence case.”

Police arrested Emery after he exchanged gunfire with officers as he fled the scene. He was captured several hours later at a convenience store covered in blood and injured.

According to the police, Emery attempted to carjack a woman while trying to escape. They reported that he stabbed her several times. The woman gave a description to officers, which led police to Kasten’s home, where officers found the four victims shot. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was in critical condition and transported to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The court officials believe jury selection is expected to last until September 19. The judge is anticipated to allow cameras in the courtroom for the trial.