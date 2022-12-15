ST. LOUIS – A federal jury ruled Thursday in favor of three St. Louis police officers who were sued by a protester who claimed they used excessive force.

A video from FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX showed many protesting in the wake of the verdict in the murder trial of former police officer Jason Stockley, who shot and killed drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith while on duty in 2011.

A St. Louis judge found Stockley not guilty of murder on that day.

Laura Jones is the woman seen in the video taken from 2017 being knocked to the pavement in downtown St. Louis, with police officers stepping over her and then arresting her.

Jones was seeking the amount of $177,600 in damages, according to her attorney.

The three officers named in the civil suit were not charged with crimes.

The four-day trial had begun Monday. On Thursday, the jury found in favor of the police on all counts.