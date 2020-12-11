Just five hunters chosen to participate in inaugural elk-hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Five hunters have been named the chosen few by the Missouri Department of Conservation to be allowed to participate in Missouri’s first elk-hunting season.

The five hunters were randomly drawn from 19,215 applicants. Each hunter is only allowed to harvest one antlered elk. The season begins in October 2021.

The five hunters are:

Bill Clark of Van Buren , who was drawn for the resident-landowner antlered-elk permit.

, who was drawn for the resident-landowner antlered-elk permit. Joseph Benthall of Mount Vernon , Virginia , who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

, , who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit. Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas , who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit. Samuel Schultz of Winfield , who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit. Eugene Guilkey of Liberty, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

The elk-hunting permits can be purchased for $50 beginning on July 1, 2021.

The hunters are allowed to hunt using archery methods from October 17 to October 25 and firearms methods from December 12 to December 20. The permit is valid for both the archery and firearms portions of the elk-hunting season.

The resident landowner permit will be used by Clark on his 80 acres east of Peck Ranch Conservation Area. The four general permits may be used within Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties excluding the refuge portion of Peck Ranch.

MDC said elk are native to Missouri, but were hunted to extinction in the state during the late 1800s.