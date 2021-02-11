Just how many doses of COVID vaccine have been given in the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is at odds with Dr. Alex Garza over the distribution of the COVID vaccine. The governor said the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is sowing fear and panic over claims the St. Louis region is being shorted by the state in receiving doses.

On Wednesday, Garza voiced concern about the discrepancy in vaccine distribution, pointing out that some smaller populated counties in the state had received more doses than St. Louis City and County.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Vaccination Dashboard, exactly 6.6% of St. Louis City residents have received the first vaccination and 8.3% in St. Louis County as of Feb. 11, 2021. The ratio is much larger in smaller counties. For example, it’s 15.9% in Cape Girardeau County and 18.1% in Shelby County.

However, the governor said the St. Louis area is slated to receive 37% of the doses, which is in line with the population of the region.

Missouri is allocating doses of the COVID vaccine to nine regions, corresponding to each of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s nine jurisdictions.

Region C—the St. Louis region—is comprised of St. Louis City and County, as well as Jefferson, Lincoln, Perry, Pike, St. Charles, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Warren, and Washington counties.

Next week, Missouri is slated to receive more than 97,000 doses of the vaccine. Region C will get more than a third of those shots.

As of Thursday, Feb. 11, DHSS is reporting 764,378 doses have been administered across the state. That includes both first and second doses of the COVID vaccine. Region C accounts for 30.3% of those administered doses.

St. Louis City: 29,145 doses
St. Louis: 112,665 doses
Jefferson: 17,481 doses
Lincoln: 4,337 doses
Pike: 1,534 doses
Perry: 2,788 doses
Franklin: 11,028 doses
St. Charles: 39,314 doses
St. Francois: 6,876 doses
Ste. Genevieve: 2,466 doses
Warren: 2,289 doses
Washington: 1,900 doses

