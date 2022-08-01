ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Only one westbound I-70 lane will be open on Thursday night into Friday morning in St. Charles County while work is being done.

Crews will repair the interstate pavement between RouteZ/Church Street and Wentzville Parkway from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 6 a.m.

The right lane of I-70 will be closed at the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge during this time. Westbound motorists wanting to exit at Wentzville Parkway will be able to exit just past the work zone at the bridge. This work is weather permitting.