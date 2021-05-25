Justice Center detainees sue over their abuse claims

ST. LOUIS – Detainees at the St. Louis City Justice Center are now suing over their claims of abuse.
The downtown jail has been the site of controversy in recent months, with several uprisings occurring from December to April.
The Post-Dispatch reported the federal lawsuit claims that corrections officers regularly tear-gassed detainees without warning, and then denied them medical care afterward.
The suit names commissioner of corrections Dale Glass as a defendant along with City Justice Center superintendent Adrian Barnes and several corrections officers.