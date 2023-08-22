ST. LOUIS – Police say that prisoners took a 70-year-old guard hostage at the city Justice Center. They held him hostage for several hours. The initial call for help came around 6 a.m.

The injured guard appears to have been released at around 8:30 a.m., but the standoff may not be over. Although the situation outside the building appears to be calming down.

The guard was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

Officers say there is no riot happening. It’s unknown if anyone has been injured. The guard was unarmed.

Several police vehicles are on scene, along with the St. Louis SWAT Team. Tucker is currently closed between Market and Clark, between the Justice Center and City Hall.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available. The St. Louis Public Safety Director is expected to address the media at 2 p.m.