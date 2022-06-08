ST. LOUIS – Ameren could soon be told to plant trees and install air filtration in schools. That’s just some of what the US Justice Department could require.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that they want Ameren to develop “a suite of proposals” to make up for the longstanding air pollution at the Rush Island Energy Center. Their second-biggest coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County will be retired earlier than expected, now by 2024.

An Ameren spokesman said the company was working on a legal response and awaiting results of an outside study on how the plant’s closure will affect the broader electric grid.