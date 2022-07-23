BRIDGETON, Mo. – Authorities arrested a juvenile after reported threats Friday evening at the Bridgeton city pool.

Officials with the city of Bridgeton shared about the incident via Facebook. A spokesperson says one child threatened several people and alleged that he had a weapon.

Police responded to the scene at an undisclosed time and arrested the child accused in the threats.

“We believe this was an isolated incident, but we sincerely appreciate the concerned parties who quickly notified authorities of the threat that was made,” the Bridgeton Parks and Recreation officials say via Facebook.

Additional details on the incident are limited. FOX2 will update if more information becomes available.