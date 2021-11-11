Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jennings

ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a juvenile who they said was involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in north St. Louis County.

Officers said at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, 39-year-old Christopher Chaney was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of Beachwood in Jennings. Chaney was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter was driving a Grey Chrysler 300. At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, detectives responded to the 10,000 block of Dorothy Lane in Riverview, Missouri, and found the suspect and the vehicle used in the homicide as well as multiple firearms. One of the firearms found is believed to be the one used in the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this is an isolated incident and that Chaney and the juvenile know each other.