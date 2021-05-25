JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – There was a juvenile black bear sighting in Joplin Monday morning.

The bear was seen at the 44th and Connecticut roundabout, where it then headed east.

According to Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation, bear sightings in Southwest Missouri are starting to become more common.

Although these bears are not dangerous towards humans, they can cause property damage.

Skalicky adds, because of this, you should do whatever you can to make it keep on moving

“You want those bears to move on. So, you can scare it, do anything to know that bear is not wanted around your farm. It’s a wild animal, it’s meant to be in the wild, it’s not meant to be hanging around your home. If you have trouble getting this bear to move on, you can call the department of conservation, and we have ways for it to move on,” he says.

Skalicky says one way to help prevent them from going on your property is to make sure you don’t have any loose food hanging around your home.

If you see a black bear and feel you need to contact the Department of Conservation call 417-895-6880.