ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A juvenile was briefly taken hostage Thursday evening in rural St. Charles County, but he was found safe and unharmed. Authorities have arrested one suspect linked to the investigation.

The St. Charles County Police Department responded to the situation around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. An initial report to the department claimed an armed man took a juvenile hostage at the Lake Sherwood development near New Melle.

A SWAT team arrived to the area just after 7 p.m. Nearly half an hour later, the suspect attempted to get away with the juvenile. Investigators say his vehicle was spiked by Warren County deputies, and the suspect turned himself in shortly after that.

The St. Charles County Police Department tells FOX 2 the juvenile was not hurt, nor were any law enforcement officers. Police say there were not any shots fired during the encounter.

The preliminary investigation revealed the hostage was the son of the suspect, believed to be somewhere between 7-10 years old.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.