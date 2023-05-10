ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis teen is facing charges for his suspected involvement in a violent home invasion in O’Fallon earlier this year.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch on Tuesday charged Marcell Hamilton, 15, with first-degree accessory to robbery, first-degree accessory to burglary, and first-degree accessory to assault. Hamilton is in custody on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, the break-in occurred in January in the Winghaven subdivision.

The victims were awakened by a noise in the middle of the night and, when investigating the sound, were confronted by four young men armed with handguns.

The suspects demanded money and forced the homeowner to hand over their car keys. After the victim turned over their keys, one of the suspects struck the person in the face with a gun. Another suspect fired a shot in that victim’s direction.

The suspects fled in the homeowner’s car and a second stolen vehicle.

Police located and pursued both vehicles. One vehicle crashed in St. Charles, while the other crashed in the Ladue Crossing parking lot.

Prosecutors claim Hamilton and three other suspects were arrested following both pursuits.

One adult suspect, Hakizimana Claude, 18, remains jailed with a $2 million bond.

The other two suspects are in custody at the St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center.