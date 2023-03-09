ST. LOUIS – A juvenile has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old St. Louis girl.

Emily Valentine was shot in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood on Feb. 28.

Police responded to the scene at about 7:40 p.m. that night. When officers arrived, they found Valentine on a parking pad behind a residence and learned that she had suffered a gunshot wound to her face. Valentine was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives identified a suspect, a 15-year-old boy, and presented the case to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors charged the teen with second-degree murder in St. Louis Juvenile Court.

At present, the suspect is in custody in St. Louis County on an unrelated charge.