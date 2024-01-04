ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 15-year-old boy is in custody and faces criminal charges after he allegedly fired shots at an officer last month.

The incident took place on Thursday, Dec. 21, near the intersection of Roderick Drive and Mc Alpine Drive. At that time, around 5 a.m., a St. Louis County police officer was on foot at the intersection before shots came in his direction.

St. Louis County police report the officer was not struck and didn’t return fire.

Police announced Thursday that the juvenile was taken into custody on Dec. 29. He was charged with first-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest, stop, or detention.