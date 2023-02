ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of O’Fallon Street, located in the Columbus Square neighborhood, a few blocks north of The Dome at America’s Center.

Police have not released the victim’s age. Detectives would only say the victim had been shot in the face.