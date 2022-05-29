CLAYTON, Mo. – Police are looking for two juveniles who escaped St Louis County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday evening.

Law enforcement could be seen searching Shaw Park as of 8:30 p.m. Police left the park at 8:45 p.m., saying the juveniles were not there.

It’s unclear why the juveniles, both 17, were in police custody. They were being transferred or about to be transferred to a detention facility in Fenton.

Clayton police are leading the search and St. Louis County police are assisting.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.