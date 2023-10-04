ST. LOUIS – A K-9 helped police arrest two teenagers who were hiding in a dumpster after an alleged armed robbery in north St. Louis.

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection with the investigation. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Union Boulevard in the Kingshighway West neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was standing at a bus stop when she was approached by two teenagers.

One teenager pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s purse and phone. She complied and surrendered her belongings, then spotted the teams running toward Arlington Avenue.

Police responded to the scene and eventually made way to an alley on Arlington Avenue. A K-9 followed a track, which led police to find the two teens hiding in a dumpster.

Officers recovered one weapon, in addition to several items stolen from the victim. The older teenager was sent to the North Patrol Division station, and the other was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case.