KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man appeared in federal court Monday to admit to his role in a multi-million dollar conspiracy to sell more than 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said 38-year-old Joshua Brown was moving meth as part of a drug-trafficking operation from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.

Brown was arrested on March 26, 2019, after paying $5,000 to purchase meth from a co-defendant through an intermediary, who was a law enforcement source. Kansas City police arrested Brown in the parking lot of the apartment building where he made the purchase.

At the time of his arrest, Brown had a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his waistband. The handgun had been reported stolen. He was also driving a stolen Volkswagen Jetta. Police searched the Jetta and found a backpack containing an Iver Johnson Arms .32-caliber revolver, an Arminus Titan Tiger .38-caliber revolver, and an Iver Johnson Arms .45-caliber revolver, each of which had previously been reported stolen. Police also found a bag inside the backpack containing 735 grams of pure methamphetamine and 23 grams of marijuana.

Brown told investigators he purchased whole kilos of methamphetamine every few days. He said he’d sell it by the ounce and make $150 profit on each ounce sold.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He’s among 16 defendants who have pleaded guilty in two separate indictments filed as a result of the investigation into this drug ring.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Brown will face at least 20 years in federal prison without parole, but no more than 30 years. He must also pay a money judgment in excess of $9.96 million, which represents all of the proceeds obtained as a result of his admitted drug-trafficking conspiracy. That amount is based on an estimated street value of $2,300 per half-pound (226 grams) of methamphetamine.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.