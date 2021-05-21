Kansas City area parks, trails, and even some lakes, waterlogged after days of rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many area parks, trails, and even some lakes, faced the impact of more than a week of rain. Some are closed and others could have restrictions in place.

Kansas City, Missouri’s Parks and Rec Department said it’s parks are open, but some of the trails it manages are closed because of rain and mud. It suggests checking trail status online before you arrive.

Areas of Johnson County have received more than 5-inches of rain over the past week. The county’s parks and rec department doesn’t expect any specific park closures because of rain, but warns hiking trails will likely be closed.

The department also said Shawnee Mission Park Marina is scheduled to be open this weekend, but depending on weather, it’s possible that boat rentals will need to be cancelled.

Just one trail is expected to be impacted in Olathe, and that won’t happen until after the weekend. Happy Trail is expected to be closed on May 24, 2021, to repair a section of the trail that was washed out by rain.

It’s a different story at Hillsdale Lake in Paola. The beach was scheduled to open May 21st, but because of all the rain, it won’t open until May 28.

It’s a similar story in Lawrence, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed some facilities at Clinton Lake. That area saw more than 5-inches of rain over the past week.

Clinton Lake in Lawrence, Courtesy: U.S. Army Crops of Engineers

As of Friday morning, boat ramp 6 is closed, but ramps 5 and 7 remained open. They warn boaters need to be cautious when loading and unloading boats and while on the lake. They say there are a lot of obstructions covered by high water.

Bloomington Beach at the lake remained open, but most of the sand is under water.

Water may threaten Hickory and Walnut campsites. Park Rangers will call if water impacts your campsite. The Corps said if you don’t get a call, your site is not impacted.

All departments across the area said conditions can change quickly, so if something is closed Friday, it may be open by Saturday or Sunday, depending on the weather.