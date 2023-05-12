ST. LOUIS — According to the Kansas City, City Council, the city will become a safe haven for transgender people. Yesterday, the city council voted 11 to 1 to approve an ordinance that says they won’t prosecute any person or organization that provides, seeks, or receives gender-affirming care.

The resolution was signed by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Heather Hall, a council member, was the only one to vote against the ordinance. She says the council shouldn’t be involved in medical decisions. Supporters say it’s needed after the legislature approved a bill to ban transgender healthcare for minors. That bill is headed to Governor Parsons’ desk.