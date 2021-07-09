Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark formally charged with felony gun possession in LA County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been formally charged in Los Angeles County on felony gun possession.

Clark was arrested on June 20 in Los Angeles – his second arrest this offseason – after police said he was illegally in possession of a weapon.

A Los Angeles Police spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 that officers pulled the Chiefs defensive end over for a vehicle code violation when they noticed a gun in his bag. TMZ reports Clark had an “uzi” submachine gun in the bag.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, LA police told FOX4. Clark’s attorney Alex Spiro said the firearm belonged to a bodyguard.

But now the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told FOX4 they’ve charged Clark on Friday with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon.

Charging documents filed in Clark’s case were not immediately available. Court officials told FOX4 that Clark has not been arraigned yet.

FOX4 has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment, but have not heard back yet.

This isn’t the first time Clark has had some legal trouble. Clark was also arrested in Los Angeles almost four months ago on March 13, according to jail records.

The Kansas City Star reports, in March, Clark and another man were pulled over for not displaying a front license plate. Officers noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat and found two loaded guns. Clark was arrested and later posted a $35,000 bail on March 13.

Clark was also kicked off his college team at Michigan in 2014 after he was charged with domestic abuse. His charge was later pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.